Hong Kong to hold press conference on Friday to update on hotel quarantine - source
HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government will hold a press conference on Friday afternoon to update on the relaxation of its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals, a government source told Reuters.
Reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
