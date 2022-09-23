Hong Kong to hold press conference on Friday to update on hotel quarantine - source

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Travellers queue up for shuttle bus to quarantine hotels at the Hong Kong International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China, August 1, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government will hold a press conference on Friday afternoon to update on the relaxation of its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals, a government source told Reuters.

Reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

