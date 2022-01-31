Hong Kong home affairs chief Caspar Tsui resigns

HONG KONG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui, who recently attended the birthday party of a delegate to China's legislature, where two of the nearly 200 guests tested positive for COVID-19, resigned on Monday, effective immediately.

Tsui said he had made a wrong decision to attend the banquet on Jan. 3 when all efforts should have been devoted to controlling the spread of the virus.

Tsui was among 15 officials who attended the 53rd birthday of Witman Hung, a city delegate to the national legislature, before new COVID-19 restrictions came into force, but after Lam appealed to Hong Kong people to avoid large gatherings. read more

Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kim Coghill

