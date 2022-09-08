Hong Kong to include children above 5 in city's vaccine pass

Children rest at a community vaccination centre, after receiving a dose of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

HONG KONG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will include children aged five and above in the government's vaccine pass scheme starting from the end of September, the government said on Thursday, as authorities try to increase vaccinations.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Farah Master Editing by Peter Graff

