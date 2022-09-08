1 minute read
Hong Kong to include children above 5 in city's vaccine pass
HONG KONG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will include children aged five and above in the government's vaccine pass scheme starting from the end of September, the government said on Thursday, as authorities try to increase vaccinations.
Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Farah Master Editing by Peter Graff
