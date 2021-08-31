Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Hong Kong July retail sales rise 2.9% as pandemic threat eases

1 minute read

People cross a street in a shopping area of the Central business district in Hong Kong, China August 22, 2019. Picture taken August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong retail sales rose 2.9% in July from a year earlier, the sixth consecutive month of growth, as demand benefited from a stabilising of COVID-19 and an improved labour market along with an economic recovery.

Sales surged to HK$27.2 billion ($3.50 billion) in July, government data showed on Tuesday. They grew 5.8% in June.

In volume terms, retail sales jumped 0.9% year-on-year in July, compared with a revised 2.9% surge in June.

($1 = 7.7819 Hong Kong dollars)

(This story corrects June figure to 2.9%, not 2.8% in para.3)

Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 4:12 AM UTC

Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge

Australia will receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from Singapore this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, after Canberra agreed a swap deal in a bid to curtail surging coronavirus infections.

Asia Pacific
Hong Kong's strict quarantine rules threaten to erode allure of financial hub
Asia Pacific
As Afghanistan adjusts to Taliban rule, music goes silent
Asia Pacific
Indonesia probes suspected data breach on COVID-19 app
Asia Pacific
Taiwan expects much-anticipated first BioNTech vaccines to arrive soon