Hong Kong leader makes luring global talent priority in first policy address

HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee said in his inaugural policy address on Wednesday that he wanted to bolster the city's competitiveness and attract more overseas talent, including graduates from top global universities.

Lee, a former career policeman with limited financial expertise, also stressed in his speech that further safeguarding the city's national security would remain a priority, with more national security laws currently being explored.

He became the city's leader in July and faces multiple challenges restoring its fortunes as a financial hub after several years of upheaval that resulted in it losing ground against regional rivals like Singapore.

Over 200,000 foreigners and Hong Kongers, including young people who had been at the forefront of pro-democracy protests, left the city in the past two years, having been unsettled by China exerting more control over political freedoms and a heavy-handed approach to fighting the spread of COVID-19.

"Apart from actively nurturing and retaining local talents, the government will proactively trawl the world for talents," Lee said in his speech to local lawmakers.

Two year visas will be made available to individuals earning salaries of HK$2.5 million ($318,475) or more during the past year, and graduates from the world's top 100 universities with at least three years of work experience, he said.

($1 = 7.8499 Hong Kong dollars)

