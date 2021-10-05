Skip to main content

Hong Kong leader says Beijing has no timetable for anti-sanctions law

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference following the annual policy address in Hong Kong, China November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo

HONG KONG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that Beijing has no timetable to extend an anti-sanctions law to the global financial hub, where financial institutions are concerned over the impact it could have on their operations.

Lam, speaking at her weekly news briefing, said Beijing would take into account the city's status as an international financial centre if it decides to extend the law to Hong Kong.

Beijing was expected to formally approve the law for the Chinese-ruled city in August to counter actions by foreign governments amid escalating geopolitical tensions, but postponed a vote on the issue.

Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

