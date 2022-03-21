1 minute read
Hong Kong leader says COVID flight ban on 9 countries no longer necessary
HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Monday said a ban on flights from nine countries into the global financial hub was no longer necessary, a comment likely to appease residents and businesses increasingly frustrated with strict COVID-19 policies.
Lam was speaking at a daily news briefing.
