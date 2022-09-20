Hong Kong leader says to make announcement soon on COVID quarantine policy

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Hong Kong's new Chief Executive John Lee gives a speech following his swearing-in as the city's new leader, during a ceremony to inaugurate the government in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2022, on the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China. Selim Chtayti/Pool via REUTERS

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's leader John Lee said on Tuesday the government would aim to make an announcement soon on its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals, as it wants to keep the city connected with the rest of the world and allow an "orderly opening up".

Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

