Hong Kong leader says to make announcement soon on COVID quarantine policy
HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's leader John Lee said on Tuesday the government would aim to make an announcement soon on its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals, as it wants to keep the city connected with the rest of the world and allow an "orderly opening up".
