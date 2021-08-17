Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Hong Kong leader says no explicit timetable for anti-foreign sanctions law

1 minute read

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference following the annual policy address in Hong Kong, China November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she did not have an explicit timetable for the implementation of a mainland Chinese law that retaliates against foreign sanctions and that it would be tough to push it through during the current legislative term.

Beijing adopted a law in June under which individuals or entities involved in making or implementing discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens or entities could be put on a Chinese government anti-sanctions list.

A meeting in Beijing on Aug. 17-20 by the National People's Congress Standing Committee, the highest organ of China's parliament, is closely watched for any signs on how and when similar legislation may be introduced in Hong Kong.

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:14 AM UTC

Chaos, desperation at Kabul airport as Biden defends withdrawal from Afghanistan

Thousands of people desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul's airport on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the United States to pause evacuations, as President Joe Biden confronted mounting criticism over the U.S. withdrawal.

Asia Pacific
America's longest war: 20 years of missteps in Afghanistan
Asia Pacific
Biden defends Afghanistan decision, blames Afghan army's unwillingness to fight
Asia Pacific
The rise and fall of Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin
Asia Pacific
Overwhelmed Philippines hospitals hit by staff resignations