Hong Kong leader says privacy law changes will only target illegal behaviour

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference to announce the replacement of the Police Chief and Security Secretary, in Hong Kong, China June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that proposed changes to the city's privacy law will only target illegal "doxxing" behaviour, referring to the practice of the sharing of people's personal data without their consent.

Lam was speaking at a weekly news briefing after an Asian industry group that includes Google (GOOGL.O), Facebook (FB.O) and Twitter (TWTR.N) warned that tech companies could stop offering their services in Hong Kong if it proceeds with plans to change privacy laws. read more

