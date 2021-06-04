Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Hong Kong police close large swathe of Victoria Park on Tiananmen anniversary

Hong Kong authorities on Friday closed off a large swathe of the city's Victoria Park for the first time in 32 years on the anniversary of Beijing's bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Tiananmen Square.

Police had banned the annual vigil, citing coronavirus, but some residents said they still planned to visit the park to pay their respects to those who perished. read more

Friday's anniversary is the first since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on its freest city last year.

