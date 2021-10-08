Skip to main content

Hong Kong raises storm warning as typhoon Lionrock lashes South China Sea

HONG KONG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong authorities issued its third highest storm signal early Saturday, shutting down transport networks, schools and offices as Tropical Storm Lionrock lashed the northern South China Sea.

The city's weather observatory raised its No. 8 storm warning signal at 6.40am (1040 GMT) local time and said it would likely remain in place through the morning.

Lionrock combined with surging northern monsoon winds and heavy rain on Friday to batter the city, with one female construction worker killed when scaffolding collapsed in the Happy Valley suburb.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · October 8, 2021 · 9:50 AM UTC

Taiwan does not seek military confrontation, says president

Taiwan does not seek military confrontation, but will do whatever it takes to defend its freedom, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, amid a rise in tensions with China that has sparked alarm around the world.

