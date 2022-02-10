Hong Kong to report 986 COVID cases on Thursday - TVB

Skip to main content
Pedestrians wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk on a footbridge adorned with lanterns for the Lunar New Year, in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Joyce Zhou

HONG KONG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities are expected to report 986 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down slightly from the previous day's record of 1,161 cases, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unnamed source.

Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Himani Sarkar

