Hong Kong to report 986 COVID cases on Thursday - TVB
HONG KONG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities are expected to report 986 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down slightly from the previous day's record of 1,161 cases, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unnamed source.
Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Himani Sarkar
