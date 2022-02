Hong Kong to report at least 1,160 daily COVID cases - TVB

A general view of Two International Finance Centre (IFC), HSBC headquarters and Bank of China are seen in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong is due to report at least 1,160 daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a new record for the global financial hub that has been struggling to contain an outbreak of the Omicron variant, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unidentified source.

Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Kim Coghill

