Hong Kong to report at least 3,600 new COVID cases on Friday- TVB
HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities are expected to confirm at least 3,600 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with another 7,600 showing up positive in preliminary tests, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unidentified source.
Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Kim Coghill
