Hong Kong to report at least 3,600 new COVID cases on Friday- TVB

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), pushes a patient on a wheelchair at a makeshift treatment area outside a hospital, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong, China February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities are expected to confirm at least 3,600 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with another 7,600 showing up positive in preliminary tests, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unidentified source.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Kim Coghill

