Hong Kong to report new record of at least 1,325 COVID cases on Friday - TVB

Pedestrians wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk on a street at Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Joyce Zhou

HONG KONG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities are expected to report at least 1,325 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, setting a new record for daily infections, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unidentified source.

At least another 800 people have also shown up positive in preliminary tests and may be added to the tally of confirmed cases in the near future, TVB said.

Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

