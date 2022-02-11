1 minute read
Hong Kong to report new record of at least 1,325 COVID cases on Friday - TVB
HONG KONG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities are expected to report at least 1,325 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, setting a new record for daily infections, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unidentified source.
At least another 800 people have also shown up positive in preliminary tests and may be added to the tally of confirmed cases in the near future, TVB said.
Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.