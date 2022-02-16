1 minute read
Hong Kong to report record 4,285 new COVID cases on Wednesday- TVB
HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong is expected to report at least 4,285 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, setting another record for daily infections, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unidentified source.
Preliminary tests on another 3,000 people were returned positive and may be added to the count in the near future, TVB reported.
Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
