Hong Kong to report record 4,285 new COVID cases on Wednesday- TVB

A couple, wearing protective face masks, poses for pictures by the Victoria Harbour at dusk on Valentine's Day, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong is expected to report at least 4,285 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, setting another record for daily infections, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unidentified source.

Preliminary tests on another 3,000 people were returned positive and may be added to the count in the near future, TVB reported.

