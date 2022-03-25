1 minute read
Hong Kong reports 10,405 new daily coronavirus infections
HONG KONG, March 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 10,405 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 13,074 the previous day, as the city's government readies to ease some of the strict coronavirus measures which have created widespread frustration for residents and businesses.
Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; editing by Philippa Fletcher
