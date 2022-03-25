Skip to main content
Hong Kong reports 10,405 new daily coronavirus infections

1 minute read

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) assists people at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Hong Kong, China, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, March 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 10,405 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 13,074 the previous day, as the city's government readies to ease some of the strict coronavirus measures which have created widespread frustration for residents and businesses.

Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

