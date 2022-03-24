Hong Kong reports 13,074 new daily coronavirus infections

Travellers wearing face masks queue at the check-in counters of the Hong Kong International Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Hong Kong, China, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, March 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 13,074 new coronavirus infections and 201 deaths on Thursday, slightly higher than 12,240 infections the previous day, as authorities prepare to ease some of the city's stringent social distancing measures that have turned it into one of the world's most isolated places.

Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson

