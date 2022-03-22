1 minute read
Hong Kong reports 14,152 new daily coronavirus infections
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 14,152 new coronavirus infections and 245 deaths on Tuesday, slightly higher than the 14,068 infections a day earlier, as authorities said infections are likely to fall after hitting a peak earlier in March.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.