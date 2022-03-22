Hong Kong reports 14,152 new daily coronavirus infections

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) isolation facility, amid the pandemic, in Hong Kong China, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 14,152 new coronavirus infections and 245 deaths on Tuesday, slightly higher than the 14,068 infections a day earlier, as authorities said infections are likely to fall after hitting a peak earlier in March.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.