Hong Kong reports 3,629 daily COVID-19 infections, 7,600 preliminary
HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 3,629 new daily COVID-19 infections on Friday, with an additional 7,600 preliminary positive cases, authorities said, as they battle to control a worsening outbreak.
Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet
