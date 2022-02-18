Hong Kong reports 3,629 daily COVID-19 infections, 7,600 preliminary

File Photo: People wearing face masks queue at a makeshift testing centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) following the outbreak, in Hong Kong, China February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo

HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 3,629 new daily COVID-19 infections on Friday, with an additional 7,600 preliminary positive cases, authorities said, as they battle to control a worsening outbreak.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.