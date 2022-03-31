Hong Kong reports 6,646 new coronavirus infections

People wearing face masks walk past an advertisement board, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China, March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 6,646 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, down from 6,981 the previous day, and 119 deaths as daily infections continue to decline in the global financial hub, which is gradually easing restrictions.

Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson

