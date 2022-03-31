1 minute read
Hong Kong reports 6,646 new coronavirus infections
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 6,646 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, down from 6,981 the previous day, and 119 deaths as daily infections continue to decline in the global financial hub, which is gradually easing restrictions.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.