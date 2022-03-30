1 minute read
Hong Kong reports 6,981 new coronavirus infections
HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 6,981 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, as daily infections continued to decline with the government preparing to ease some of the city's stringent COVID-19 measures starting in April.
Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens
