Hong Kong reports 7,596 new daily coronavirus infections

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) isolation facility, amid the pandemic, in Hong Kong China, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 7,596 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, as daily infections continued a steadily decline and the government prepared to ease some of the city's stringent COVID-19 measures starting in April.

Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson

