Hong Kong reports 7,596 new daily coronavirus infections
HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 7,596 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, as daily infections continued a steadily decline and the government prepared to ease some of the city's stringent COVID-19 measures starting in April.
Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson
