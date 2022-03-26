Hong Kong reports 8,841 new daily coronavirus infections

People wearing face masks walk past an advertisement board, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China, March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 8,841 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, down from 10,405 on Friday, as its latest wave of infections continues to ease.

There were 139 deaths reported, authorities said.

The global financial hub hit a record high of over 58,000 infections on March 9.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Greg Torode, Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Lincoln Feast

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.