Hong Kong reports 8,841 new daily coronavirus infections
HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 8,841 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, down from 10,405 on Friday, as its latest wave of infections continues to ease.
There were 139 deaths reported, authorities said.
The global financial hub hit a record high of over 58,000 infections on March 9.
Reporting by Greg Torode, Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Lincoln Feast
