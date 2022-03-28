1 minute read
Hong Kong reports 7,685 new COVID cases
HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 7,685 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down slightly from the previous day, as infections in the global financial hub gradually stabilise and the government eases some coronavirus restrictions.
(This story refiles to fix headline)
Reporting by Twinnie Siu, Jessie Pang and Anne Marie Roantree, Editing by Louise Heavens
