Hong Kong reports 7,685 new COVID cases

People wearing face masks walk past an advertisement board, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China, March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 7,685 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down slightly from the previous day, as infections in the global financial hub gradually stabilise and the government eases some coronavirus restrictions.

