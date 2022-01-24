Hong Kong says civil servants to work from home as much as possible as COVID spreads

A health worker wearing a protective suit stands as residents queue for taking nucleic acid test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a makeshift testing site, after the government announced that several residential buildings to be locked down at Kwai Chung residential area following a new COVID-19 outbreak, in Hong Kong, China, January 22, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government said that special work arrangements would be put in place from Tuesday to reduce the number of civil servants working in the office amid a growing spate of local COVID-19 cases.

The government said some employees would take turns not to return to the office and "work from home as much as possible". As a result individual departments may temporarily reduce some public services, it said in a statement on Monday.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Farah Master

