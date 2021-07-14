Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Hong Kong says no personal data shared in vaccine deal with Fosun

3 minute read

Syringes are seen in front of a displayed Biontech logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

HONG KONG, July 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's agreement to buy BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese sales agent Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (600196.SS) did not include clauses for Fosun or other third parties to collect personal data, the territory's government said.

Reuters reported this week that Fosun had sent over a template, based on a contract signed with Chinese-run Hong Kong, in talks with two Taiwanese tech firms for the vaccine in which Fosun sought access to Taiwanese medical records. read more

Those clauses did not end up appearing in the final contract, the sources said.

Fosun is BioNTech SE's (22UAy.DE) sales agent for mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

In a statement late on Tuesday, Hong Kong's government said in its contract with Fosun there are no clauses which "empower or enable Fosun or any third party to collect, access, or via any means to obtain or use the personal information of vaccinated individuals".

Hong Kong's government has always attached great importance to personal data privacy, and in the city's vaccination programme there are clear and strict guidelines and procedures for the collection and use of personal information, it added.

Fosun has not responded to requests for comment on the clauses in the template sent to Taiwan.

Fosun signed a deal on Sunday with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) (2330.TW), Taiwan contract electronics maker Foxconn (2317.TW) and the charity of Foxconn's founder Terry Gou for a total of 10 million vaccine doses. read more

Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:50 AM UTCS.Korea tightens COVID curbs across most of country after daily cases hit record

South Korea on Wednesday tightened social distancing curbs across most of the country to try to combat its worst-ever outbreak of coronavirus after new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday soared past previous daily peaks to 1,615.

Asia PacificSingapore economy stumbles, but Q2 GDP pace fastest in a decade
Asia PacificNZ's Ardern says special APEC meeting to focus on economic impact of pandemic
Asia PacificSingapore says cruise ship returns after suspected COVID-19 case

Singapore's tourism board said on Wednesday a cruise ship operated by Genting Cruise Lines on a so-called cruise to nowhere had returned to the city-state after a 40-year-old passenger was suspected to have contracted COVID-19.

Asia PacificBlinken calls out China in meeting with ASEAN bloc ministers -spokesman