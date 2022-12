HONG KONG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - International travellers to Hong Kong will no longer need to do a mandatory PCR COVID-19 test on arrival, city leader John Lee said on Wednesday, as he announced that the city's vaccine pass required to enter most venues would also be scrapped.

Reporting by Farah Master, Twinnie Siu and Jessie Pang











