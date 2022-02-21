Hong Kong set to report 7,533 new COVID-19 cases, new record -TVB

A pedestrian crosses a street near the Langham Place shopping mall at Mong Kok district, following a surge in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hong Kong, China, February 20, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong was set to report 7,533 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a new record high, broadcaster TVB reported, as the city battles to contain a surge in cases that has overwhelmed its healthcare facilities.

Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Tom Hogue

