Hong Kong set to report 7,533 new COVID-19 cases, new record -TVB
HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong was set to report 7,533 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a new record high, broadcaster TVB reported, as the city battles to contain a surge in cases that has overwhelmed its healthcare facilities.
Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Tom Hogue
