Hong Kong shuts secondary schools over COVID fears

Students sit for the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams on April 26, 2021 in Hong Kong, China. Anthony Kwan/Pool via REUTERS

HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will suspend face-to-face teaching in secondary schools from Jan 24, the Education Bureau said on Thursday, because of a rising number of coronavirus infections in several schools in the Chinese-ruled territory.

The government halted classes in primary schools and kindergartens early this month, and imposed curbs, such as a ban on restaurant dining after 6 p.m. and the closure of venues such as gyms, cinemas and beauty salons.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.