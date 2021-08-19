Hong Kong and Singapore decide to drop bilateral air travel bubble

FILE PHOTO: Closed counters are seen at the departures hall of Hong Kong International Airport, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said on Thursday that it and the Singapore government decided not to further pursue a bilateral air travel bubble due to the differences in the anti-epidemic strategies currently adopted by the two places.

"Hong Kong and Singapore remained committed to facilitating connectivity between the two places and would continue to maintain dialogue and share experiences in this respect," the governement spokesman said in a statement.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

