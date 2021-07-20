Asia Pacific
Hong Kong, Singapore to review travel bubble date in late-August
HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government said on Tuesday authorities will review a planned air travel bubble with Singapore in late August, given the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Singapore.
Both governments would review the target date "taking into account the effectiveness of the enhanced infection control measures implemented by Singapore and the global situation at that time," Hong Kong's government said in a statement.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.