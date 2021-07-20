Hong Kong, Singapore to review travel bubble date in late-August

FILE PHOTO: Closed counters are seen at the departures hall of Hong Kong International Airport, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo/File Photo

HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government said on Tuesday authorities will review a planned air travel bubble with Singapore in late August, given the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Singapore.

Both governments would review the target date "taking into account the effectiveness of the enhanced infection control measures implemented by Singapore and the global situation at that time," Hong Kong's government said in a statement.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens

