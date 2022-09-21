Hong Kong to start monkeypox vaccination on October 5

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Syringes used for the monkeypox vaccine are seen inside of a bucket in a drive-through monkeypox vaccination point at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York, U.S., July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files

HONG KONG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will launch a monkeypox vaccination programme for "high-risk groups" from Oct. 5 following the discovery of an imported case of monkeypox this month, the city's Department of Health said on Wednesday.

Those groups include healthcare workers, laboratory personnel and people with "high-risk sexual practices" such as sex workers, it said. The government expects about 120,000 people will be able to receive a vaccine.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Marius Zaharia; editing by Andrew Heavens

