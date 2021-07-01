Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Hong Kong's acting chief executive says freedoms guaranteed under security law

1 minute read
1/3

Police officers raise Chinese and Hong Kong flags during a flag-raising ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, on the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, July 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's national security law imposed on the city a year ago guarantees human rights, including freedom of the media and assembly, the city's No. 2 official John Lee said on Thursday.

Lee, acting Chief Executive while leader Carrie Lam is in Beijing, was speaking at a flag-raising ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997, which coincides with the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party.

Reporting by James Pomfret; editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:09 AM UTCHong Kong's acting chief executive says freedoms guaranteed under security law

Hong Kong's national security law imposed on the city a year ago guarantees human rights, including freedom of the media and assembly, the city's No. 2 official John Lee said on Thursday.

Asia PacificJoy and scepticism as Myanmar frees hundreds held since coup
Asia PacificJapan business mood rises fourth straight quarters led by exports - tankan
Asia PacificSeoul using AI to detect and prevent suicide attempts on bridges
Asia PacificTokyo organisers to allow nursing mothers to bring children to Games