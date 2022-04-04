1 minute read
Hong Kong's Carrie Lam says will not seek second term as city leader
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HONG KONG, April 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Monday she will not run for a second term as chief executive of the global financial hub in a leadership election due to take place on May 8.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree, Twinnie Siu and James Pomfret; Editing by Christopher Cushing
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.