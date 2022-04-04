Hong Kong's Carrie Lam says will not seek second term as city leader

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, wearing a face mask and a shield, poses after delivering anti-epidemic bags to residents during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China, April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, April 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Monday she will not run for a second term as chief executive of the global financial hub in a leadership election due to take place on May 8.

Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree, Twinnie Siu and James Pomfret; Editing by Christopher Cushing

