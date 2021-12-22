Hong Kong's Lam says she will work to reopen China border soon

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a news conference after the Legislative Council election in Hong Kong, China, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday she will continue to work to restore normal travel between Hong Kong and China.

“I will continue to work hard and hope to get the border to open soon," she told reporters in Beijing following meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.