Hong Kong's No. 2 official resigns ahead of leadership election

Secretary of Security John Lee Ka-Chiu announces the withdrawal of the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

HONG KONG, April 6 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said on Wednesday that Chief Secretary John Lee, a security official during the global financial hub's prolonged and often violent 2019 pro-democracy protests, had resigned.

Media reported that Lee, 64, a former deputy commissioner of police, was planning to run for Hong Kong's top political post in a leadership election due to take place on May 8.

Reporting By Clare Jim and Twinnie Siu

