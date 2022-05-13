Hong Kong's Q1 GDP shrinks 4% y/y

HONG KONG, May 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy shrank 4% in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, ending four quarters of recoveryas the city imposed its most stringent measures to curb an outbreak of COVID-19.

The data compares with a growth of 4.7% in the fourth quarter. On a quarterly basis, the economy contracted by a revised seasonally adjusted 3% for the January-March period.

