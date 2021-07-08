Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Hot air balloon crashes in New Zealand injuring 11 people

WELLINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - At least 11 people have been injured after a hot air balloon crashed into a house in a popular tourist town in the South Island of New Zealand.

The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. local time on Morven Ferry Road in Arrowtown, police officials told Reuters.

One person was seriously injured, one suffered moderate injuries while nine others had minor injuries, the police said.

Emergency services were still responding to the incident and no further details were immediately available.

Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Chris Reese

