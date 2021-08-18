Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Hungary to send evacuation mission to return citizens from Afghanistan

1 minute read

BUDAPEST, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Hungary said on Wednesday it had organised the evacuation of a group of 26 Hungarian nationals working as contractors from Afghanistan and they would return to Hungary shortly on a flight organised by another country.

Hungary is also sending its own evacuation mission to Afghanistan to help other Hungarians still in Kabul, deputy foreign minister Levente Magyar told a news conference.

"We are now relying on the goodwill of those Talibs against whom we have been fighting a war for 20 years," Magyar said.

"Our goal is to help Hungarian citizens who got stuck there return home, this is our primary obligation now."

Magyar declined to give details about the Hungarian evacuation, citing security reasons.

Magyar said the Hungarian government was also willing to help a "few dozens" of Afghans and their families who had helped Hungarian forces in Afghanistan but firmly rejected the idea of accepting further asylum seekers who want to leave the country.

Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:20 AM UTC

New Zealanders begin life in lockdown as Delta COVID-19 cases edge up

New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Asia Pacific
Malaysia's king wants new premier to face confidence vote
Asia Pacific
Death toll since Myanmar coup tops 1,000, says activist group
Asia Pacific
BHP, Woodside investors jittery over $29 billion petroleum merger
Asia Pacific
Australian Aboriginal groups to get more say over heritage protection