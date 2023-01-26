ICC prosecutor authorized to reopen Philippines drug war investigation

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald dela Rosa with police Senior Superintendent Graciano Mijares (R), newly-appointed head of the PNP drug enforcement group, during the re-launch of police anti-narcotics operations at a news conference inside the police headquarters in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court said on Thursday it has granted an ICC prosecutor's request to reopen an investigation into killings and other suspected rights abuses during former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's crackdown on drugs.

The prosecutor said in June 2022 he wanted the investigation reopened. The court had suspended the investigation in November 2021 at Manila's request.

