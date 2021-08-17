ICC prosecutor urges all sides in Afghanistan to respect humanitarian law

Defence Counsel for Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto, Karim Khan attends a news conference before the trial of Ruto and Joshua arap Sang at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Tuesday called on all parties in the Afghanistan conflict to respect humanitarian law.

In a statement, Karim Khan noted that the court may exercise jurisdiction over any genocide, crime against humanity or war crime committed in Afghanistan since it joined the court in 2003.

"I call on all parties to the hostilities to fully respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, including by ensuring the protection of civilians," Khan said, adding that he was concerned about reports of revenge killings and persecution of women and girls.

