IMF seeks more funding assurances before pact on Pakistan aid - Bloomberg News















April 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is seeking "necessary" financing assurances from Pakistan as soon as possible to conclude a bailout pact with the South Asian nation, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Meetings between Pakistan and the IMF achieved agreement on the need to maintain strong policies and secure sufficient financing to support the country's implementation efforts during, the report said citing a statement from Nathan Porter, the fund's mission chief for Pakistan.

The IMF is supporting these efforts and looks forward to obtaining the necessary financing assurances as soon as possible, the reported quoted Porter as saying in the statement.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard











