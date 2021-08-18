Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

IMF suspends Afghanistan's access to Fund resources over lack of clarity on government

1 minute read

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, United States, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that Afghanistan will not be able to access IMF resources, including a new allocation of Special Drawing Rights reserves, due to a lack of clarity over the recognition of its government after the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

"As is always the case, the IMF is guided by the views of the international community," an IMF spokesperson said in a statement. "There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources."

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 3:47 PM UTC

Analysis: Despite Taliban assurances, world frets again about Afghan militant havens

Islamist groups around the world have hailed the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan, sparking global alarm that the country could once again become a safe haven for jihadists inspired by its success.

Asia Pacific
Singapore jails Briton for not wearing face mask in public
Asia Pacific
BHP, Woodside investors jittery over $29 billion petroleum merger
Asia Pacific
UAE says Afghanistan's Ghani is in Gulf Arab state
Asia Pacific
Malaysia's king wants new premier to face confidence vote