Important we make sure Taiwan can defend itself, UK's Truss says

MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday that it was important that NATO and its allies make sure Taiwan can defend itself.

"It is important that we make sure Taiwan can defend itself, we have to learn from Ukraine lessons," she said in an interview with Spanish national TV station TVE.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christina Thykjaer, editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.