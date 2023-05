[1/2] Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro















ISLAMABAD, May 10 (Reuters) - Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing on Wednesday will take place at the location where he was under custody, police said.

