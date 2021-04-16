Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India on Friday called for a ceasefire in Afghanistan and said it was deeply concerned about targetted killings of people in that country.

An Indian foreign ministry spokesman said that India had noted the U.S. decision to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan and end military operations there.

India's big worry is that instability in Afghanistan could spill over into its Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir where it has been fighting militants for three decades.

"We are deeply concerned about the increase in violence and targeted killings in Afghanistan. India has called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire," the foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

