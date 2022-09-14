India concerned over U.S. package for Pakistan fighter jets

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jet F-16 performs to commemorate Pakistan Air Force's 'Operation Swift Retort', following the shot down of Indian military aircrafts on February 27, 2019 in Kashmir, during an air show in Karachi, Pakistan February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India has conveyed its concern to the United States over Washington's decision to provide a sustenance package for Pakistan's fleet of F-16 fighter aircraft, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

"We discussed growing convergence of strategic interests and enhanced defence & security cooperation," Singh said on Twitter, after speaking to U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin over the telephone.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Andrew Heavens

