India concerned over U.S. package for Pakistan fighter jets
NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India has conveyed its concern to the United States over Washington's decision to provide a sustenance package for Pakistan's fleet of F-16 fighter aircraft, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.
"We discussed growing convergence of strategic interests and enhanced defence & security cooperation," Singh said on Twitter, after speaking to U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin over the telephone.
Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Andrew Heavens
