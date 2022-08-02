1 minute read
India to extend extra $100 mln credit to Maldives
MUMBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - India will extend an additional $100 million line of credit to the Maldives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, after a meeting with the island nation's President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in New Delhi.
"We have decided to extend an additional line of credit worth $100 million dollars so that all projects may be completed on time," Modi said at a joint press meet in the Indian capital.
Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
