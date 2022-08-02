India to extend extra $100 mln credit to Maldives

Maldives' President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

MUMBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - India will extend an additional $100 million line of credit to the Maldives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, after a meeting with the island nation's President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in New Delhi.

"We have decided to extend an additional line of credit worth $100 million dollars so that all projects may be completed on time," Modi said at a joint press meet in the Indian capital.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.